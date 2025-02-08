Have Kaizer Chiefs finally got it right in the transfer market? Ex-Amakhosi star hails Nasreddine Nabi's January signing after years of flopping players

The Soweto giants brought in three players in January and a former winger has particularly been impressed by one of them.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nabi signed Lilepo, Morris and Cele in January

Lilepo was on target vs Stellies on Friday

An ex-Amakhosi star hails Lilepo 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱