Glody Lilepo and Reeve Frosler, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Have Kaizer Chiefs finally got it right in the transfer market? Ex-Amakhosi star hails Nasreddine Nabi's January signing after years of flopping players

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedCupN. Nabi

The Soweto giants brought in three players in January and a former winger has particularly been impressed by one of them.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Nabi signed Lilepo, Morris and Cele in January
  • Lilepo was on target vs Stellies on Friday
  • An ex-Amakhosi star hails Lilepo
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match