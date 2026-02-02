Has South Africa won rights to host 2026 WAFCON finals? Confusion as top govt officials give conflicting stances
- CAF
Confusion overshadows WAFCON preps
The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is set to take place from March 17 and run to April 3.
Morocco was set to host the finals, but reports have emerged that the country will not, throwing a huge cloud of confusion over the anticipated event.
The rumours of Morocco's withdrawal gathered momentum when Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, during the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on February 1, 2026, said that South Africa will host the finals.
Opportunity seized?
“We seized an opportunity that presented itself because we have the necessary infrastructure and support for hosting WAFCON. When Morocco said they wouldn’t be able to organise it, we said, "South Africa is available and ready to host," Mabe said.
"Look, it cannot be debatable because we just recently hosted a successful G20 where heads of state for different countries were here," she added.
"So it tells you in terms of hospitality, we are ready as well. We have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the soccer World Cup, and so we are ready."
Minister's different version
"As the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, I wish to provide clarity following the remarks made by the Deputy Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture at the Hollywood Super League awards regarding the 2026 WAFCON," the statement released on February 2, 2026, read.
"South Africa has expressed its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 WAFCON become necessary."
“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process," it added.
"Any potential of South Africa hosting the tournament will be subject to established government and football governance processes in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and other stakeholders, including...
"Formal confirmation from CAF that alternative hosting arrangements are required. Approval through various cabinet processes, confirmation of hosting cities, stadium availability, and accommodation and transport capacity.
"The conclusion of necessary government guarantees and operational agreements."
- Backpage
Engagement with CAF
The ministry has asked for patience before the official statement is released confirming whether South Africa will host the finals or not.
"The remarks made by the deputy minister reflect the government's longstanding engagement in supporting African football and South Africa's confidence in its proven ability to host major international sporting events. They do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities," it added.
"The department, with SAFA and stakeholders, will continue to engage with CAF in a structured and responsible manner. Any further announcement will be made only once the required processes have been concluded and a formal decision taken.
"The Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture will continue to pursue a long-term strategy of hosting major sporting events to boost sports, tourism, economic growth and the image of the country on the world stage.
“These engagements form part of ongoing discussions initiated by CAF as it considers various contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game."
The government's statement has, however, given a hint that the finals may not be hosted by Morocco and that there are formal talks with potential alternative hosts.
Morocco hosted the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, whose final was controversial as it was entertaining. The Atlas Lions were beaten by Senegal in the final marred by penalty drama that led to protests and a delay that lasted for 15 minutes.