Has South Africa won rights to host 2026 WAFCON finals? Confusion as top govt officials give conflicting stances

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is set to take place from March 17 and run to April 3.

Morocco was set to host the finals, but reports have emerged that the country will not, throwing a huge cloud of confusion over the anticipated event.

The rumours of Morocco's withdrawal gathered momentum when Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, during the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards on February 1, 2026, said that South Africa will host the finals.