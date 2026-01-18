Senegal win 2025 AFCON after incredible Morocco implosion as Brahim Diaz made to pay for horror Panenka penalty - but ugly protests and clashes between players and staff overshadow final

Senegal are the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 after extra time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday. The match started at a high tempo that befits a continental final, and in the sixth minute, a goal was almost registered.

Senegal's Gueye jumped highest to meet a well-delivered corner, but his effort was stopped by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The AFCON hosts then had a chance to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, but Ismael Saibari put his shot wide from just outside the box.

Morocco survived a swift counterattack by the Lions of Teranga in the 38th minute; Iliman Ndiaye latched onto a cross-field ball on the right wing and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Bounou. The experienced Morocco shot-stopper spread himself in front of Ndiaye and denied the Senegal forward with an outstretched leg, ensuring the two teams went in at the break level at 0-0.