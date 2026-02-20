Goal.com
Khothatso Leballo

Has Marcelo Allende handed Jayden Adams a Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket? Former Kaizer Chiefs star impressed by how former Stellenbosch FC midfielder is influencing games at Mamelodi Sundowns

After struggling for form earlier this season and slipping into a bit-part role at the Brazilians, the 24-year-old has picked himself up by forcing his way back into contention for regular football with some consistency and top performances. His resurgence could soon earn him a recall to the national team.

    The rebirth of Adams

    Since the resumption of the season after the 2025 AFCON break, Jayden Adams has been a regular starter for Mamelodi Sundowns.

    The midfielder started the season enjoying some regular football, but struggled for form, leading to being frozen out by coach Miguel Cardoso.

    But he has now returned to stake a claim in the Masandawana midfield, starting ahead of Macelo Allende.

    That has left former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye impressed. 

    Khanye waxes lyrical about Adams

    “Can I just compliment Jayden Adams,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.

    “The guy played well [against Orlando Pirates] and you see why Marcello Allende is starting on the bench because the dimension he brings to Sundowns is playing forward passes. 

    “He also brought improved energy. The boy has balanced that, and he was breaking the Pirates lines," he added.

    Fighting for a Bafana return

    When Adams dipped in form, he also lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

    That saw coach Hugo Broos exclude him from the 2025 AFCON after he had made the final squad for the 2023 edition of the continental competition.

    If Adams continues to be a regular at Sundowns and maintains his top form, he could convince Broos to take him to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    Competition for places at Sundowns

    Adams' improvement in form could be a challenge for Allende to up his game and return to being a consistent starter for the Brazilians.

    That is the kind of competition for places Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso would want to see in his team to reclaim the Premier Soccer League lead, as well as winning the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup. 

