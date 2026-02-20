Has Marcelo Allende handed Jayden Adams a Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket? Former Kaizer Chiefs star impressed by how former Stellenbosch FC midfielder is influencing games at Mamelodi Sundowns

Since the resumption of the season after the 2025 AFCON break, Jayden Adams has been a regular starter for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The midfielder started the season enjoying some regular football, but struggled for form, leading to being frozen out by coach Miguel Cardoso.

But he has now returned to stake a claim in the Masandawana midfield, starting ahead of Macelo Allende.

That has left former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye impressed.