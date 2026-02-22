Has Brayan Leon's arrival and top form killed Bafana Bafana forward Iqraam Rayners' 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams? Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star responds

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners has struggled for game time, especially after the 2025 AFCON break.

He has featured in just two of eight Masandawana matches in 2026 as coach Miguel Cardoso sidelines him.

The 30-year-old started the season on fire, scoring six Premier Soccer League goals in 12 games.

Even after fears that the former Stellenbosch man has a heart condition and risks suffering a cardiac arrest were dismissed, he is now being frozen out.

He was even dropped from the AFCON squad by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.