Harry Kane's role in Tottenham's demise explained by relegation-haunted star of Spurs' last tumble out of the top-flight in 1977

Stead added on inconsistency that saw Spurs finish 17th last season, with those domestic struggles ultimately costing Postecoglou his job: “When you're going through a hard time, it's difficult to get the breaks, so everything breaks against you.

“Look at Liverpool this season. They go to Wolves on a bit of a bad run and they get beat. But then look at West Ham. They've had a few good results, and all of a sudden they look like they could get out of it.”

It has been nearly 40 years since Tottenham last lost their standing among English football’s elite, with Stead saying of how that humbling fall from grace feels: “You feel sick to your stomach, I tell you. If you make a mistake, you're absolutely sick.

“No matter how your team-mates try and help you out and tell you 'don't worry,' and 'keep going', you're absolutely gutted. You're a young boy, playing in that team. If you're playing with a lot of confidence, you're a better player than when you ain't. You can see that even in really top-class players. Once they get affected by a bit of pressure and they're not confident, they're not the same.”