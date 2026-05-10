Hansi Flick suffers tragic loss ahead of El Clasico as Barcelona announce passing of head coach’s father

The Catalan club released an official statement on Sunday afternoon confirming the passing. The news arrived as the squad was finalizing preparations for the visit of Real Madrid, a game that carries the weight of a potential La Liga title coronation. The club expressed their condolences, stating they share the pain of their head coach during what they described as a very difficult time for the Flick family.

Flick chose to inform his players and coaching staff of the bereavement during their morning meeting. According to reports from Marca, the German manager made it clear that he intended to oversee the match from the technical area. While he will eventually travel back to Germany to attend to family matters, his immediate focus remains on the professional obligations of the final El Clasico of the campaign.