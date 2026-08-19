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Hansi Flick hails new Barcelona signing Rodri as the best No.6 in the world after the Blaugrana secure the Spanish international
Flick declares Rodri the premier defensive midfielder
The former Manchester City anchor has officially completed his move to the Catalan giants, and Flick has been vocal about the significance of this recruitment. While many focus on his passing range and ability to break lines, the Barcelona boss pointed toward his defensive contributions and physical profile as equally vital components.
Speaking to Barcelona’s media after the transfer was confirmed, Flick went further with his praise, labeling the new signing as the gold standard for his position in the modern game. “He’s a fantastic player who brings something special to every team, and for me it’s brilliant to have him here,” the German manager said. "I think he might be the best number 6. He can control the game, but he also helps out in defence. He can win aerial duels, which is very important for us, and of course he raises the standard of every player."
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The Barca boss convinced by Rodri's quality
Flick has wasted no time in setting expectations high for Rodri. He revealed that there was absolute unanimity behind the scenes regarding the move. The conviction to bring the Spaniard back to La Liga was shared by everyone in the sporting department, reflecting his status as a priority target for the Blaugrana project.
The manager's assessment of Rodri's abilities was glowing, placing him at the very top of the footballing hierarchy. "It was a great opportunity for us to secure him, so we were all 100 per cent convinced because he is a fantastic player." Flick stated.
Recovery timeline and integration into training
Rodri recently underwent back surgery, a procedure that led to some questions regarding his immediate availability for the start of the campaign. However, the player himself has shown a high level of commitment and determination to hit the ground running in Catalonia. Despite his eagerness to get started, the club is expected to take a cautious approach with their new investment to avoid any setbacks.
During his official unveiling, the new signing provided a positive update on his physical condition, dismissing the idea that he would be sidelined for an extended period. "I’m ready to play now. The operation was nothing serious, it was an outpatient procedure," he said. "I hope to be able to train normally tomorrow. Whatever the manager deems appropriate. I just need to finalize the transfer and get under Hansi’s orders as soon as possible."
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Joan Gamper Trophy and debut expectations
While fans are desperate to see their new star in action, they may have to wait a little longer for his first appearance in a Barcelona shirt. The club is currently preparing for the annual Joan Gamper Cup clash, which this year features a matchup against Egyptian giants Al-Ahly. While the match serves as the traditional curtain-raiser at the Camp Nou, it appears unlikely that Rodri will be risked for this exhibition fixture. Flick is prioritizing a full recovery and a period of adaptation over a symbolic debut in a friendly.
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