Hansi Flick admits Barcelona forward is lacking confidence amid eight-game goal drought as Lamine Yamal saves the day against Athletic Club

Lamine Yamal was once again the deciding factor, scoring a trademark left-footed curl in the 68th minute to break the deadlock. Flick also praised the return of Pedri, who came off the bench, and the team spirit, saying: "Of course Pedri changes games; we saw it again today. I am proud of them... this special atmosphere in the team - how they stand together, the environment, everything is fantastic."

He added of Yamal: "He didn't have his best game, but his goal decided it. When he has space, opportunities... he trains a lot. It's good that he can solve the game in a situation."