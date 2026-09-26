Hamza Abdelkarim: the little Pharaoh who achieved what Salah could not

Hamza Abdelkarim is the marquee signing for the future that Barcelona wrapped up this summer. The Egyptian forward, 18, ranks among Africa's brightest prospects, and he has already broken into the senior Egyptian national team despite his tender years.

A report dedicated to Hamza Abdelkarim in Marca claims the youngster, who arrived from Al Ahly, is struggling to force his way into Flick's line-up. His place with the national team, though, remains secure.

Marca ran the headline "Hamza takes the baton from Salah and snatches a great dream from him", noting that the Barcelona player "featured for a few minutes yesterday against Angola, coming on as a substitute for one of his biggest inspirations: Mohamed Salah".