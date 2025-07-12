Grinding gears in the Netherlands: Kaizer Chiefs’ pre-season tour puts new signings and Nasreddine Nabi’s system under the microscope

The Glamour Boys have hit early bumps in pre-season with three friendlies so far, no wins and big questions ahead of the new season.

The postcard setting of Apeldoorn’s pine forests and cycle lanes belies the noise that has followed Kaizer Chiefs to the Netherlands. The Soweto giants have swapped Naturena for the Bilderberg Hotel De Keizerskroon in Apeldoorn, cramming five friendlies into a twelve‑day window designed to stress‑test Nasreddine Nabi’s remodelled squad before the 2025-26 campaign.

The early results have been bruising with defeats to Vitesse (2‑1), FC Utrecht (4‑0) and NEC Nijmegen (1-0), and the reaction online has been even harsher.

From heavy defeats to standout flashes, here GOAL dives into Chiefs’ Dutch pre-season and assesses the impact of their fresh recruits.

