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‘Great story’ at Chelsea used as inspiration for Jesse Derry & exciting academy prospects as ‘natural’ breakthrough warning is reiterated
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Teenage stars shining at Stamford Bridge
Plenty of teenage talent has seen game time for Chelsea during the 2025-26 campaign, with the full depth of the Blues’ talent pool being utilised. Josh Acheampong, Reggie Walsh, Genesis Antwi, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen and Harrison Murray-Campbell are among those to have been given competitive minutes across domestic and European fixtures.
Derry - the son of former Premier League star Shaun - may prove to be the most exciting of the lot. Having made his senior bow off the bench in an FA Cup clash with Hully City, the 18-year-old winger was included from the start in a Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest on May 4.
Can Derry become a home-grown hero?
Said appearance was cut short by a serious head injury, but there is the promise of much more to come from the fleet-footed forward. Quizzed on whether Derry could become the next home-grown hero in west London, ex-Blues defender Cahill - speaking exclusively to GOAL when attending an FA Cup final-themed Famous CFC event in the United States - said: “Certainly the management have shown faith in him and have seen that he has the potential because he's involved in the first-team squads at the age he's at. He's involved in the squads. Obviously, he got a terrible injury, but he's clearly doing something right.
“I haven't seen a great deal of him, if I'm being honest, because I'm not in and around the training ground on a weekly basis, but he’s another one who will be chomping at the bit to try and carve out a career at a club like Chelsea. But, yeah, the management are obviously seeing something. They like to involve him in the squads.”
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Chelsea keep academy pathway open
Chelsea have a rich history of developing talent from within, with club captain James very much 'one of their own'. The importance of keeping that production line moving is not lost on anybody at Stamford Bridge.
Cahill added on the benefits of academy graduates and the challenges that performers in said systems face: “The fans love to see that. But at the same time, it is difficult because the calibre of player is a level up from some clubs where the competition is not as fierce. It's just natural. It's harder to break into a Chelsea squad because of the calibre of player that's there and who they can go and get.
“But for sure, when someone does make the grade, it is great to see. They have to make the grade to get involved in the first team. But you look at someone, for example, like Reece, he's fantastic and he goes on to be the player that he is now from the academy. It's a great story.
“Hopefully there is more to come through from the youth system but it's proven, they have proved that if you're good enough, you can break through. It's just me knowing as a player, I came through from the Aston Villa academy, I know that it would be harder coming through at Chelsea - but they're the levels.”
Perfect game to get over FA Cup disappointment
James captained Chelsea in their last outing, which saw a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat suffered to Manchester City in the FA Cup final. Any disappointment there needs to be shaken off quickly, with European qualification in 2025-26 still up for grabs, and the Blues appear to have the perfect next fixture in which to realign collective focus.
Old adversaries Tottenham are due at the Bridge on Tuesday, with Cahill saying of a contest that promises to be a lively affair: “I think the atmosphere will be rocking - it always is, Tottenham coming to town. Stamford Bridge is always a great fixture, fans look forward to it, so it's a great way to respond off the back of a loss.
“The Chelsea players will realise how big the game is. Of course the cup final is disappointing and they have to find a way, because obviously they'll be hugely disappointed now. They have to find a way of dusting themselves off and getting back on the horse and get prepared for Tuesday night.”
- Victoria McDonald / Chelsea Football Club
Maximum points target in European bid
Chelsea, who continue to work under interim boss Calum McFarlane before newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso takes over in the summer, know precisely what is required form here - maximum points from two remaining matches.
Cahill, who won a couple of Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time with the Blues, said: “That's basically it. The goal is clear, isn't it? Win the remaining games and then see what happens. That's what's left, that's what's in front of you. That's all they can do.
“The performance against City, I didn't think there was much in the game, to be honest. I think it was a special moment inside of the game, which is sometimes what happens. I thought that was a fantastic finish by [Antoine] Semenyo. So small margins. The bonuses are the FA Cup final, but you're right on what you're saying - they have to win the next couple of games now.”
Gary Cahill was speaking in Chicago at The Famous CFC presented by Coors Light, the last stop of Chelsea FC's international fan engagement events in the 2025-26 season. The Famous CFC gives Chelsea fans from across the globe the chance to meet up with fellow Blues and enjoy Q&As, quizzes, games, and the opportunity to take a picture with the Premier League trophy.