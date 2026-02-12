Grant Kekana reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns spygate scandal and 'a lot of noise' amid calls for Miguel Cardoso's sacking

The Mamelodi Sundowns camp has been plunged into turmoil following allegations against their analyst Mario Masha, who is accused of leaking tactical information to MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena.

This comes as Masandawana are preparing to host MC Alger in a must-win CAF Champions League Group C match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Masha has since been suspended by the club while internal investigations have been instituted.

The match comes on the background of Sundowns enduring a four-match winless streak in the Champions League.

They have also lost the top spot in the Premier Soccer League title race and, in the process, angered fans who have turned against coach Miguel Cardoso.