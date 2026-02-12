Grant Kekana reacts to Mamelodi Sundowns spygate scandal and 'a lot of noise' amid calls for Miguel Cardoso's sacking
Scandal rocks Chloorkop
The Mamelodi Sundowns camp has been plunged into turmoil following allegations against their analyst Mario Masha, who is accused of leaking tactical information to MC Alger coach Rhulani Mokwena.
This comes as Masandawana are preparing to host MC Alger in a must-win CAF Champions League Group C match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Masha has since been suspended by the club while internal investigations have been instituted.
The match comes on the background of Sundowns enduring a four-match winless streak in the Champions League.
They have also lost the top spot in the Premier Soccer League title race and, in the process, angered fans who have turned against coach Miguel Cardoso.
Kekana diplomatic about spygate saga
“I think my job is just to play football,” Kekana said, as per IOL.
“The technical team and management are taking care of that, so that’s all I can say on the situation. We have to do our best to get back to where we were. I don’t think we are far off; it’s just about that rub of the green going our way.”
Kekana & Downs feeling the noise
“There’s a lot of noise surrounding us at the moment. But it happens when you’ve been at the top for so long,” Kekana said.
“I think it’s something that, as senior players, we need to tell the youngsters not to focus too much on. Everyone wants to take the throne from us. It doesn’t get to us. Our job is on the field.”
CAF CL Group C permutations
Sundowns are currently third in Group C with two points fewer than leaders Al Hilal and one less than second-placed MC Alger.
Their match against MC Alger is a must-win for them, and a draw or defeat will see them out of the tournament regardless of what happens in the other match between Al Hilal and FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo.
Making Saturday's game a tricky affair for the Brazilians is that MC Alger are out to avoid defeat and need just a point to advance to the quarter-finals.