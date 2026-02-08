Goal.com
Mthetheleni Mthiyane, Stellenbosch FC & Gosim Elenga, AS OtohoBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

GONE! Stellenbosch FC crash out of CAF Confederation Cup under ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after heavy defeat at AS Otoho d'Oyo

The Maroons' veteran coach is finding the going difficult in the continental competition and has now presided over his side's elimination and it came in humiliating fashion. He now leads his men to fully focus on domestic duties.

  • Mthetheleni Mthiyane, Stellenbosch FC & Gosim Elenga, AS OtohoBackpagepix

    Stellenbosch out of Confederation Cup

    Stellenbosch FC's hopes of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals came to an end after they were beaten 3-0 by AS Otoho d'Oyo at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat on Sunday. 

    The home side went ahead through Pomi Nzaou in the 38th minute before Klegnime Kone extended their lead two minutes before halftime.

    Kone then completed his brace on 79 minutes to make it difficult for Stellenbosch to come back. 

  • Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Stellenbosch anchoring Group C

    Sunday's result saw the Cape Winelands side anchoring Group C with just a match to go at this stage of the competition. 

    In the five group games they have played so far, Stellenbosch have managed just one win, a draw and suffered three defeats.

    That leaves them on four points with five fewer than Otoho, who are in second position. 

  • Gavin Hunt, StellenboschStellenbosch FC

    Continental blemish for Hunt

    Failing to reach the knockouts with one group game to go does not read well for experienced coach Gavin Hunt. 

    The former Kaizer Chiefs coach has lost all the Confederation Cup matches he has been in charge of Stellenbosch.

    After back-to-back defeats by CR Belouizdad on 2-0 and 3-0 scorelines, the Maroons suffered another heavy defeat.

    That means Hunt has presided over a run which has seen Stellenbosch concede eight goals without scoring in three games. 

  • Aden McCarthy and Devin Titus, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    From Nedbank Cup heroics to Confed Cup humiliation

    The defeat by Otoho came just four days after Stellenbosch eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the Nedbank Cup. 

    They fell to a heavy loss and their last group game at home against Singida Black Stars will be a dead rubber. 

    However, Hunt and his men could comfort themselves in that they are still within a chance to claim a major trophy in the Nedbank Cup as they now fully focus on domestic assignments. 

