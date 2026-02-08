GONE! Stellenbosch FC crash out of CAF Confederation Cup under ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after heavy defeat at AS Otoho d'Oyo

Stellenbosch FC's hopes of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals came to an end after they were beaten 3-0 by AS Otoho d'Oyo at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Debat on Sunday.

The home side went ahead through Pomi Nzaou in the 38th minute before Klegnime Kone extended their lead two minutes before halftime.

Kone then completed his brace on 79 minutes to make it difficult for Stellenbosch to come back.