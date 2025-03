GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League trip to Abafana Bes'thende on Wednesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the road, heading to Mpumalanga Stadium where they meet Golden Arrows as they seek to have a tight grip on the top spot.

Fresh from beating Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, Masandawana will be bubbling with confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Arrows and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.