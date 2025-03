Fresh from beating Kaizer Chiefs last weekend, Masandawana are in cruising mode as they seek to seal eight successive PSL titles.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to complete a five-match winning streak in the Premier Soccer League when they visit Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.

They face opponents who have a new coach, Manqoba Mngqith,i who has a close appreciation of Masandawana players he last coached in December 2024.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could select his starting line-up.