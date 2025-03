GOAL gives you all the details of the match between Abafana Bes'thende and the Glamour Boys, scheduled for this weekend in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs resume their domestic duty on Saturday with a tricky fixture against Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows.

The Glamour Boys and Abafana Bes'thende are chasing a spot in the top eight, and still have an outside chance to get the Caf Competitions' spot.

It explains why the game between the sides is expected to be tough.

