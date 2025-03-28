Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI vs Golden Arrows – Five matches, No goals! Glody Lilepo to drop to the bench as Mfundo Vilakazi starts?

Amakhosi look to bounce back from defeat as they travel to Durban to face Manqoba Mngqithi's side, aiming to return to winning ways in the league.

PSL football returns after the international break, with Kaizer Chiefs set to face Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 29.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering defeats in their previous matches.

Chiefs currently sit in eighth place with 29 points, while Abafana B’sthende are 10th with 24 points after 19 games. A win for either side would be crucial in their push for a higher league position, with both teams eager to redeem themselves in an intense battle expected in Durban.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL picks Amakhosi's possible starting 11 and forecasts how Nabi is likely to line up his team against Mngqithi's side.