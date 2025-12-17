Golden Arrows confirm interest in Kaizer Chiefs star inspired by Relebohile Mofokeng ahead of January transfer window
Interest on Hlongwane expressed
Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has stressed that any coach in the Premier Soccer League would like to work with Kaizer Chiefs forward Naledi Hlongwane.
The two worked together recently when they were voted as part of the Carling All-Stars setup that took on Orlando Pirates, and Mngqithi has now expressed his admiration for the forward.
The 19-year-old was among the players from Amakhosi - including Brandon Petersen, Thulani Mabaso, and Mfundo Vilakazi - who were voted into the All-Stars squad that took on and lost to Pirates in the exhibition final at the Moses Mabhida stadium.
Hlongwane stands out
Among the many players he handled, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach said that the Amakhosi teenager stood out for him.
“There are quite a lot of youngsters that really caught my eye, I must be honest, but I think Naledi Hlongwane from Chiefs - he’s somebody that any coach in the PSL will be interested in having,” Mngqithi said, as per FARPost.
“Bennet Mokoena, I think, is a very good football player who deserves an opportunity. I was particularly impressed with the younger goalkeeper from Chiefs [Naphtali Mokoena].
"I can’t remember his name correctly, but he’s very technically sound, and a whole lot of other boys are from AmaZulu. It’s difficult to remember their names in two days; in other words, I don’t want to single out one individual. There are quite a number of young boys."
Mofokeng inspiration
Just recently, Hlongwane expressed how much he has been inspired by Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng. Both grew up in the Vaal, and Mofokeng is already an established football figure within the Pirates fraternity.
The MNT8 and Carling Knockout winner will also be representing South Africa in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco after Hugo Broos included him in the final squad.
President Yama's 2000's growth is what Hlongwane would like to follow, and he looks up to the Bucs' youngster, considering him his career's Northern Star.
"I would say it’s Relebohile Mofokeng [who inspires me], because we used to play together in primary. We grew up together, playing like…he was in another primary, and I was in another one. So, we were rivals," Hlongwane said.
"I could say he’s the one who made me push myself because I was like, 'This guy, we were playing together, and now he is in the first team of Pirates, playing regularly.'
"I could say that it made me push myself to the limit. So, he’s the one I’d say inspires me, no, because I grew up with him, and I know the struggle with him. He’s the one who made me push myself to want to also play for Kaizer Chiefs' first team."
Demotion to DDC
Hlongwane's effort to establish himself as a regular senior player was halted when he was returned to the reserve team after he started the season with the senior side. After failing to break through into the senior team, he, alongside Kabelo Nkgwesa and Thulani Mabaso, was sent back to the DDC side.
Amakhosi development coach Dillon Sheppard defended the decision to demote the youngster to the reserve team.
“It was a positive conversation. I think he [Hlongwane] is a very level-headed boy, very confident in his ability," Sheppard explained.
"So, we had a discussion with him, and to be fair, he has come down to the DDC, and he has carried on with the same attitude.
“Unfortunately, he missed a couple of weeks because he had a hamstring injury, so he didn’t have continuous game time. But he came on at the weekend, and he scored [against Orlando Pirates reserves], and he showed his quality," the coach stated.
“With the three players that went into the first team and came back to the DDC, they have shown unbelievable character.
"They have come back, and they started on the same foot they left with. The first team is monitoring their progress, and when the opportunity comes, it is about them being ready for that.”
He was also part of the team that took an 11-day tour of the United Kingdom in late November and early December.