Just recently, Hlongwane expressed how much he has been inspired by Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng. Both grew up in the Vaal, and Mofokeng is already an established football figure within the Pirates fraternity.

The MNT8 and Carling Knockout winner will also be representing South Africa in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco after Hugo Broos included him in the final squad.

President Yama's 2000's growth is what Hlongwane would like to follow, and he looks up to the Bucs' youngster, considering him his career's Northern Star.

"I would say it’s Relebohile Mofokeng [who inspires me], because we used to play together in primary. We grew up together, playing like…he was in another primary, and I was in another one. So, we were rivals," Hlongwane said.

"I could say he’s the one who made me push myself because I was like, 'This guy, we were playing together, and now he is in the first team of Pirates, playing regularly.'

"I could say that it made me push myself to the limit. So, he’s the one I’d say inspires me, no, because I grew up with him, and I know the struggle with him. He’s the one who made me push myself to want to also play for Kaizer Chiefs' first team."