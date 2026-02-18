Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi warns Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns that Siyanda Ndlovu has ambitions beyond 'just a bus trip to Joburg'

“He works very hard to watch his matches, to ask for advice… if a young boy comes to you and says ‘coach you were saying we must do this but I did this and made a mistake, but I thought this was going to work better than this’ – you are able to advise and you see growth in his performances.

“And his positional sense than anything else, probably the biggest difference with him is being in more dangerous positions than in the past, as the past he would dribble full-backs there in the wings and put a cross in from far. But now most of his dribbles are either in the assist zone, the half spaces or in the central corridors and that has helped him improve so much in terms of assists and the goals he’s scoring.

“But I can be honest with you, I don’t feel any problem with him at this stage, and I don’t foresee anything like that because the boy has probably got even bigger ambitions that what people think will entice him. He says that he has potential to achieve far more than just a bus trip to Joburg,” Mngqithi concluded.