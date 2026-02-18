Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi warns Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns that Siyanda Ndlovu has ambitions beyond 'just a bus trip to Joburg'
- Backpage
Bigger ambitions
Ndlovu boasts nine direct goal contributions in the PSL this season - trailing only teammate Junior Dion (10) in the free-scoring Arrows attack.
Mngqithi hinted at Ndlovu's bigger ambitions than the expected move to one of the PSL's Big Three: Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, suggesting the sky is the limit and insisting the rumours of a move won't distract the youngster's red-hot form.
- Backpage
uSquish a very humble boy
“Generally that is very tough for a coach to deal with because it differs from player to player, because others, once they hear some things said about them, even when Laduma shows a picture after one match, then you can see hey the boy is now struggling to fit into these taxis and ubers, they now start to think you must hire a bus for him to come to training because suddenly he becomes too big,” Mngqithi said when asked if the transfer rumours had unsettled the player, as reported by iDiski Times.
“But particularly about uSquish (Ndlovu), he’s a very humble boy and he still appreciates the learning because he knows the areas of the game, I’m still very unhappy about, he knows how much of an improvement he can still make within Golden Arrows before anything else."
- Backpage
These rumours are not proper
“At the same time, most of these rumours are not proper, because these teams like to talk in the media to destabilise, not necessarily because there’s anything tangible, I can tell you at this stage there’s nothing tangible," he added.
“So, talk is usually escalated so that the club gets fed up sometimes or the player starts to say ‘hey can I go?’ but a boy like Squishy is a marvel to have, one of the youngest working hard boys, very professional and dedicated to the game and very grounded.
“For a coach like me, it’s always a pleasure to work with a boy like that, because I can guarantee he’s never given us any trouble, he’s that serious face every day at training, amongst the first to get to the pitch, amongst the first to get to the video analysis room."
- Backpage
Bus trip to Joburg
“He works very hard to watch his matches, to ask for advice… if a young boy comes to you and says ‘coach you were saying we must do this but I did this and made a mistake, but I thought this was going to work better than this’ – you are able to advise and you see growth in his performances.
“And his positional sense than anything else, probably the biggest difference with him is being in more dangerous positions than in the past, as the past he would dribble full-backs there in the wings and put a cross in from far. But now most of his dribbles are either in the assist zone, the half spaces or in the central corridors and that has helped him improve so much in terms of assists and the goals he’s scoring.
“But I can be honest with you, I don’t feel any problem with him at this stage, and I don’t foresee anything like that because the boy has probably got even bigger ambitions that what people think will entice him. He says that he has potential to achieve far more than just a bus trip to Joburg,” Mngqithi concluded.
- Backpage
What sparked the rumours of Ndlovu move?
Just over a week ago iDiski Times reported that Sundowns were ready to add the Golden Arrows star to their ranks ahead of the new season. The 23-year-old had initially been linked to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but the interest has since cooled.
"Sources close to the situation have informed this publication that Sundowns have now submitted a substantial offer as they attempt to lure the skilful winger to Chloorkop ahead of next season," they reported.
"The Brazilians are believed to be keen on strengthening their attacking options as they continue to compete on multiple fronts domestically and on the continent," they added.