Enough is enough! Abdeslam Ouaddou insists 'you cannot have' Mamelodi Sundowns 'dominating for decades with 20 points' and Orlando Pirates coach believes people 'lose interest' in PSL title race

According to the former Marumo Gallants tactician, Bucs can only lead if they respect a number of factors. The 47-year-old tactician also praised Usuthu, whom Pirates beat to go top.

“We are excited. Excited to keep working hard, excited to keep living well together, and to have a fantastic team spirit. The unity and the solidarity will help us to keep that position. Even I can tell you tonight that it will not be easy because we have good teams," the Moroccan tactician continued.

“It’s the first time I have played AmaZulu; it’s one of the best teams in terms of organisation, in terms of the quality of the players, and the quality of the coach as well. AmaZulu and a lot of teams in this PSL will try to get this position.

“For us it is not to be stressful, not to have pressure at all. It’s just to play our football and just to keep that organisation, that unity, that spirit, and we play game after game, and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”