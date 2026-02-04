Enough is enough! Abdeslam Ouaddou insists 'you cannot have' Mamelodi Sundowns 'dominating for decades with 20 points' and Orlando Pirates coach believes people 'lose interest' in PSL title race
- Backpage
PSL race tightens
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has welcomed the tight competition expected for the Premier Soccer League title.
Bucs top the PSL standings, followed by Downs, and Chiefs are third, meaning the race will be predictably close. According to Oauddou, the tight race is a healthy competition, as it makes the league competitive.
To the Bucs' mentor, the Sundowns' dominance must come to an end if PSL is to maintain its reputation as tough competition.
- Backpage
'Good for South Africa'
“I think it’s good for South African football to have maybe three or four teams in the race for the title,” Ouaddou told the media.
“It brings value for South African football. You cannot have a team that has been dominating for decades with 20 points. Even the interest in football, you lose the interest."
“I think it's a good year now that we have maybe three or four teams going to fight for the title," he added.
“I think it's just a top moment for us."
- Backpage
Are Pirates feeling the pressure?
According to the former Marumo Gallants tactician, Bucs can only lead if they respect a number of factors. The 47-year-old tactician also praised Usuthu, whom Pirates beat to go top.
“We are excited. Excited to keep working hard, excited to keep living well together, and to have a fantastic team spirit. The unity and the solidarity will help us to keep that position. Even I can tell you tonight that it will not be easy because we have good teams," the Moroccan tactician continued.
“It’s the first time I have played AmaZulu; it’s one of the best teams in terms of organisation, in terms of the quality of the players, and the quality of the coach as well. AmaZulu and a lot of teams in this PSL will try to get this position.
“For us it is not to be stressful, not to have pressure at all. It’s just to play our football and just to keep that organisation, that unity, that spirit, and we play game after game, and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”
- Backpage
Will cup double inspire Bucs?
Already, the Sea Robbers are Carling Knockout and MTN8 champions, and they can use this success as motivation as they challenge for the PSL glory.
Already, their work is reduced, as they have no continental assignments to attend to, unlike Downs and Amakhosi.