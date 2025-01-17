GOAL looks at five key players who need a January move to secure a potential spot on the USMNT's 2026 World Cup roster

Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear from day one on the job: the U.S. men's national team is looking to climb to their highest peak yet, with a clear focus on 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

"We need to believe in big things," Pochettino said when introduced as the USMNT coach last September. "We need to believe that we can not just win one game, but the World Cup."

To do that, though, the players representing the crest need to elevate their respective games, both in national team camps and matches and at the club level. The perfect example is Christian Pulisic opting to move from Chelsea to AC Milan in 2023, where he has flourished in Serie A. Others, such as Mark McKenzie, have made moves over the past year to seek a higher level of footballing competition, while growing into new roles on the pitch.

However, a core group of USMNT players appears to be stagnating. Despite their undeniable talent, some aren’t playing regularly with their European clubs, others are performing below their potential, and a few simply don’t fit well in their current surroundings.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielders Gio Reyna and Johnny Cardoso, defender Kristoffer Lund, and promising forward Diego Luna could all play massive roles with the U.S. on the road to 2026, but their current club situations are limiting them.

GOAL takes a look at several USMNT players who could use a move to improve their club circumstances, and as a result, better secure their chances of a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.