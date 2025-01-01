FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-NEWCASTLEAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

'This is getting ridiculous!' - Marcus Rashford issues furious response to latest Man Utd exit reports

M. RashfordManchester UnitedPremier League

Marcus Rashford hit out at media report that claimed he met Gareth Bale's former agency to speed up his Manchester United exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rashford rubbished the news of meeting a new agency
  • Was rumoured to have met Bale's former agency
  • Rashford linked with a move away from Man Utd
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱