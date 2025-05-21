Get Rhulani Mokwena on board, hold on to Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezi Mbokazi & Mohau Nkota - this is how Orlando Pirates may stand a chance to mount a challenge against Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title

The Buccaneers have two dead rubber games in the Premier Soccer League but there is still a record they are chasing even though the league is gone.

Orlando Pirates may have missed out on the league title this season, but there’s still plenty to play for - and even more to plan for. With two matches remaining, the Buccaneers have a chance to break their own PSL points record, close the gap on rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, and set the tone for next season.

As the club looks ahead, key decisions loom large: appointing the right head coach, strengthening squad depth, securing their rising stars, and finding a prolific striker. The groundwork for a serious title challenge starts now.

Join GOAL as we examine how the Buccaneers can master a way to dethrone Masandawana, who just claimed eight consecutive PSL titles.