The Sea Robbers faithful react to their team's win against the Swanky Boys in the midweek assignment staged in Polokwane.

Orlando Pirates defeated SuperSport United by a solitary goal to set a record for most wins for the club in the Premier Soccer League era.

Youngster Mohau Nkota scored the lone goal of the match to give the Sea Robbers maximum points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

A section of the fans are happy with maximum points against a tough SuperSport, while others feel it was a struggle.

Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.