Germany snap up former member of Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich & Burnley staff to boost World Cup hopes

In a strategic move to bolster his support staff ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Nagelsmann has officially added Bram Geers to the national team set-up. The Belgian performance expert has built a formidable reputation in European football over recent years, most notably through his close association with former Manchester City captain and current coaching sensation Vincent Kompany.

The 32-year-old is expected to join the existing athletic department, working alongside established fitness coaches Nicklas Dietrich and Krunoslav Banovcic.

Geers will integrate into Die Mannschaft immediately, bringing a wealth of experience from some of the most demanding leagues in world football to help Germany navigate their upcoming international schedule.