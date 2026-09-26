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Gerard Martin backs Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or and demands recognition for Pau Cubarsi
Catalan defender assesses gala contenders
The debate over who deserves to lift the golden ball has intensified ahead of the imminent deadline for global voting. Martin publicly positioned Yamal as the frontrunner following his immense attacking influence under Hansi Flick. Beyond backing his fellow team-mate, the defender also championed similar recognition for Cubarsi after his nominations for both the 2026 Ballon d'Or and Kopa Trophy.
Blaugrana defender highlights defensive brilliance
In an interview with regional Catalan television channel TV3, Martin argued that Cubarsi deserves to be right in the mix after the 19-year-old centre-back won La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana, and the 2026 World Cup with Spain.
Demanding wider acclaim for defenders, Martin stated: "Many things are taken into account, but the Ballon d'Or should go to the best player, and the best is Lamine Yamal. But Cubarsi should also be, if not on the podium, right up there because he has had a great season. Perhaps centre-backs don't attract as much media spotlight as other positions, but the year he has had at his age is very good and he has done more than enough."
Camp Nou evolution breeds stability
Beyond advocating for his peers, Martin is enjoying a milestone period in his own career as he closes in on a century of appearances in Barcelona colours. His versatility on the left side of central defence reflects growing tactical maturity within the first-team rotation. He insisted the Blaugrana dressing room has evolved into a far calmer and more composed unit compared to past seasons.
Expanding on the squad's improved mental fortitude during decisive moments, the versatile defender added: "A game wouldn't slip away from us now like it did two years ago against Inter in the Champions League because, from that day until now, the team has more experience and is far more mature. We have learned to manage game phases and decisive moments where perhaps back then we were too impulsive, because we went all-in at one hundred percent on everything."
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Spanish champions target historic gala
Cubarsi is set to remain a cornerstone of the defence after starting five matches in La Liga this season. That defensive solidity will be vital as Barcelona navigate a congested domestic and Champions League schedule.
Meanwhile, the official winner of the 70th edition will be crowned at a glittering gala in London on October 26, marking the first time the ceremony has taken place outside Paris.
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