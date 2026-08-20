Genoa: Taremi emerges, the Iranian former Inter player

Genoa are still looking for the right attacking reinforcement. And the profile is very similar to Evan Ferguson, Il Secolo XIX writes. According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old Irishman formerly of Roma remains a leading name, but Genoa are still weighing up the deal, with a loan agreement with Brighton yet to be finalised and time needed before the centre-forward returns to the pitch after ankle surgery. Among the top profiles under consideration, with Genoa able to sign him on loan, Lorenzo Lucca is also a target, Napoli’s opponent at Marassi on Saturday.