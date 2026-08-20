Genoa are still looking for the right attacking reinforcement. And the profile is very similar to Evan Ferguson, Il Secolo XIX writes. According to the newspaper, the 21-year-old Irishman formerly of Roma remains a leading name, but Genoa are still weighing up the deal, with a loan agreement with Brighton yet to be finalised and time needed before the centre-forward returns to the pitch after ankle surgery. Among the top profiles under consideration, with Genoa able to sign him on loan, Lorenzo Lucca is also a target, Napoli’s opponent at Marassi on Saturday.
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Genoa: Taremi emerges, the Iranian former Inter player
According to Il Secolo XIX, former Inter striker Taremi is among the centre-forwards Genoa have sounded out after scoring 16 goals for Olympiacos last season. The Iran international is not top of the list, but Genoa are considering him and face competition. They are also looking abroad at Montenegro's Osmajic of Preston and Morocco's Bentayeb of Union Touarga.
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