Gazzetta - Roma’s wild idea: Salah’s wages and competition – what’s emerging

A sensational rumour has emerged regarding what could be an incredible return to Serie A: according to reports in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, there is a wild idea to bring Mohamed Salah back to play for Roma next season.

The Egyptian winger has already confirmed his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season and is weighing up all the possible offers on the table regarding his next professional venture, following a successful career spanning more than a decade at the very highest level.

Among these ideas is a suggestion that would see him return to the capital, although given the costs and feasibility of the move, it appears to be a manoeuvre that would be, at the very least, complex to pull off.