Gayton McKenzie confident in 2028 AFCON hosting rights 'it's definitely coming; I mean Bafana Bafana are on a roll' as South Africa is set to place joint bid with four countries

"The Africa Cup of Nations should come here. If we don't host it in 2028, then we'll go two decades without having the African Cup of Nations on this side. You must know, we've never applied for the Africa Cup of Nations; the last time it was Libya, we were standing in,” McKenzie said, as per SABC Sports.

"So, the time has come for us to apply and to get it. It's definitely coming; I mean, Bafana Bafana is on a roll."

"Yeah, the deadline is Sunday. Tomorrow we will be putting in our official intention to host it, and we want to host it with Namibia; we want to host it with Botswana. Lesotho has now sent me a letter; they also want to be part of it, and so does Mozambique. So, the more the merrier; we can share the games, but for me, Southern Africa, Kenako, it's our time,” the minister added.