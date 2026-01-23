Pitso Mosimane blasts Patrice Motsepe and CAF for moving AFCON to four years 'it's like cancelling COSAFA Cup where we first saw Patson Daka, Peter Shalulile and Teko Modise'

"The level at the AFCON was very good. You could see the likes of Tanzania and Sudan levelled up. The football and coaching education have improved, the former South African national team head coach wrote on News24.

"However, there are things that concern me as a coach when I look at the future. I don't agree with the decision to move the AFCON from every two years to every four years.

"I have heard CAF's argument that there will be a Nations League played in the years between AFCONs. But that will not address one of the fundamental importances of staging the AFCON every two years," he added.

"I am looking at this from a socio-economic perspective. Holding an AFCON every two years afforded countries the opportunity to generate more revenue. If you have a sponsor, for instance, they would pay you more for playing the AFCON every two years instead of doing so quarterly."