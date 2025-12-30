Former Kaizer Chiefs coach and PSL winner appointed to lead Stellenbosch FC into new era

Stellenbosch FC announced on Tuesday morning that they have successfully roped in Gavin Hunt to take the reins as the head coach. The Western Cape outfit has steadily carved out a name for itself in the Premier Soccer League, boasting a youthful squad they take pride in nurturing, while also breaking new ground in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, despite their continental exploits and promising talent pipeline, the domestic league campaign has thrown up serious concerns, with the team finding itself close to the relegation zone. Hunt now faces the challenge of steadying the ship, injecting experience and tactical intellect, and guiding Stellies back onto winning ways.

With the 61-year-old’s wealth of experience and tactical acumen, Stellies will be banking on a much-needed turnaround—one that is well within reach under Hunt’s guidance. His proven track record in navigating challenging campaigns offers hope that the team can climb out of the relegation zone and rediscover the form that has made them a rising force in South African football.