Former Kaizer Chiefs coach and PSL winner appointed to lead Stellenbosch FC into new era
A new era begins for Stellies
Stellenbosch FC announced on Tuesday morning that they have successfully roped in Gavin Hunt to take the reins as the head coach. The Western Cape outfit has steadily carved out a name for itself in the Premier Soccer League, boasting a youthful squad they take pride in nurturing, while also breaking new ground in the CAF Confederation Cup.
However, despite their continental exploits and promising talent pipeline, the domestic league campaign has thrown up serious concerns, with the team finding itself close to the relegation zone. Hunt now faces the challenge of steadying the ship, injecting experience and tactical intellect, and guiding Stellies back onto winning ways.
With the 61-year-old’s wealth of experience and tactical acumen, Stellies will be banking on a much-needed turnaround—one that is well within reach under Hunt’s guidance. His proven track record in navigating challenging campaigns offers hope that the team can climb out of the relegation zone and rediscover the form that has made them a rising force in South African football.
With a range of impressive candidates on Stellies’s radar, Hunt emerged as the standout choice
Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie expressed his delight at Hunt’s arrival, highlighting the range of options the club had before making their final decision. Ultimately, the board chose to back the former Kaizer Chiefs coach, confident that his experience and leadership would steer the team toward success.
“We are delighted to welcome a coach of Gavin Hunt’s calibre and experience to Stellenbosch and look forward to supporting him as we usher in a new era at the Club," as per Stellies' statement.
“We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates that applied for the position and, after conducting a thorough process, our board is confident that we have secured the right Head Coach for Stellenbosch FC.
“A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL and one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa, and he has a proven track record that aligns to the ambitions of the Club.
“His player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football were also impressive to observe, and make him a natural fit in terms of aligning with the Club’s identity and long-term vision," Benadie added.
Hunt ready to deliver Stellies’ dreams
Meanwhile, the four-time PSL-winning coach shared his excitement about joining the Winelands outfit, pledging to deliver on the mandate entrusted to him and guide Stellies to success.
“I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time," Hunt said.
“This is a forward-thinking Club with a clear vision, and from my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed.
“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.
“The Winelands deserve success, and I’m committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters,” he concluded.
What comes next?
The Western Cape outfit will be eager to kick off the new year on a brighter note, aiming to close out their continental venture on a high note—a rare positive in an otherwise challenging 2025/26 campaign.
Their bigger task, however, lies in grinding their way up the league table as they battle to maintain their top-flight status. All eyes will be on Hunt to see whether he will look to strengthen the squad with new reinforcements or work his tactical magic with the players already at his disposal. Either way, the Stellenbosch faithful will be hoping the seasoned coach can ignite a resurgence and steer the team back to the form they are well-known for.