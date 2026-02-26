Gauteng misses out as SAFA reveal venues for Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation friendlies against Panama

The South African senior men’s national team will head to the coast for both encounters against the Central Americans.

According to an official statement: "Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium and DHL Cape Town Stadium will host Bafana Bafana’s two international friendly matches against Panama next month."

The tour kicks off in KwaZulu-Natal before the squad moves to the Mother City for the secondary clash.

SAFA provided the specific scheduling for the fixtures, noting that "The South African senior men’s national team host the first match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, 27 March, before facing the Central American country in the second game in Cape Town on Tuesday, 31 March 2026."