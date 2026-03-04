Gaston Sirino slammed after struggling in Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Richards Bay 'I think he is not okay...he doesn’t even have confidence, it's like Khama Billiat's situation'

Winger Gaston Sirino started for Chiefs in their 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Richards Bay on Tuesday.

However, the 35-year-old was struggling in his performance and lasted 57 minutes before Glody Lilepo replaced him.

It was Sirino's first start for Amakhosi this year, having last been in the line-up in September 2025.

But he struggled to justify why the coaches selected him in the starting XI, and former Chiefs star Junior Khanye assesses Sirino's outing.