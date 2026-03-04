Gaston Sirino slammed after struggling in Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Richards Bay 'I think he is not okay...he doesn’t even have confidence, it's like Khama Billiat's situation'
- Backpage
Sirino finally gets to start
Winger Gaston Sirino started for Chiefs in their 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Richards Bay on Tuesday.
However, the 35-year-old was struggling in his performance and lasted 57 minutes before Glody Lilepo replaced him.
It was Sirino's first start for Amakhosi this year, having last been in the line-up in September 2025.
But he struggled to justify why the coaches selected him in the starting XI, and former Chiefs star Junior Khanye assesses Sirino's outing.
- YouTube
Sirino's problems discussed
“On the right-hand side, Sirino, match fitness you can tell; psychologically, I think he is not okay,” said Khanye, as per iDiski Times.
“Every time he wants to go inside, he can’t. He doesn’t even have the confidence to go challenge a player, even putting the ball down for the first time. Sirino knows football, but the thing is, he joined a struggling Kaizer Chiefs.
“Sometimes the environment counts. I’m talking about teammates; I mean, you are not going to be complimented. Then he’s going to have a problem."
- Backpage
Sirino's situation likened to that of Billiat
“It’s like the situation of Khama Billiat, who came from an environment where if he didn’t do something, somebody else took the responsibility," added Khanye.
“And they will also pass you, and they always play according to your strength. Now you come to a team where you have to hustle and there are expectations because you come from a club like [Mamelodi] Sundowns.
“I think what’s happening to Sirino is what happened with Khama Billiat, and lack of match fitness also worked against him.”
- Backpagepix
Sirino's Chiefs contract nearing end
Sirino's Chiefs contract is expected to expire in June 2026, and judging from his performances this season, he might struggle to get a new deal.
With Chiefs struggling, he, however, has a chance to earn himself a new contract should he carry them at a time when they appear to lack inspiration in the team.