Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Gaston Sirino slammed after struggling in Kaizer Chiefs' loss to Richards Bay 'I think he is not okay...he doesn’t even have confidence, it's like Khama Billiat's situation'

The Uruguayan has struggled for regular game time and consistent form at Amakhosi this season. His inconsistent performances have drawn mounting criticism from fans and pundits alike. More was expected from him when he arrived at Naturena from Mamelodi Sundowns in August 2024 as a high-profile signing.

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Sirino finally gets to start

    Winger Gaston Sirino started for Chiefs in their 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Richards Bay on Tuesday.

    However, the 35-year-old was struggling in his performance and lasted 57 minutes before Glody Lilepo replaced him.

    It was Sirino's first start for Amakhosi this year, having last been in the line-up in September 2025.

    But he struggled to justify why the coaches selected him in the starting XI, and former Chiefs star Junior Khanye assesses Sirino's outing.

    • Advertisement
  • Junior Khanye YT video screenshotYouTube

    Sirino's problems discussed

    “On the right-hand side, Sirino, match fitness you can tell; psychologically, I think he is not okay,” said Khanye, as per iDiski Times.

    “Every time he wants to go inside, he can’t. He doesn’t even have the confidence to go challenge a player, even putting the ball down for the first time. Sirino knows football, but the thing is, he joined a struggling Kaizer Chiefs.

    “Sometimes the environment counts. I’m talking about teammates; I mean, you are not going to be complimented. Then he’s going to have a problem."

  • Khama Billiat, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Sirino's situation likened to that of Billiat

    “It’s like the situation of Khama Billiat, who came from an environment where if he didn’t do something, somebody else took the responsibility," added Khanye.

    “And they will also pass you, and they always play according to your strength. Now you come to a team where you have to hustle and there are expectations because you come from a club like [Mamelodi] Sundowns.

    “I think what’s happening to Sirino is what happened with Khama Billiat, and lack of match fitness also worked against him.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Gaston Sirino of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goalBackpagepix

    Sirino's Chiefs contract nearing end

    Sirino's Chiefs contract is expected to expire in June 2026, and judging from his performances this season, he might struggle to get a new deal.

    With Chiefs struggling, he, however, has a chance to earn himself a new contract should he carry them at a time when they appear to lack inspiration in the team.

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
0