Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Marcelo Allende and Siphesihle Maduna, Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS GalaxyBackpage
Seth Willis

TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Masandawana could end season with empty hands like Kaizer Chiefs but win over Orlando Pirates was pure luck! Give Miguel Cardoso five-year deal, we love him in South Africa'

The Brazilians had no answers as the Rockets outplayed them in the domestic Cup tournament played at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium. The technical team rotated the team, but the plan didn't work as Masandawana now joined the Glamour Boys in the cold, paving the way for the Sea Robbers to go all the way and reclaim the crown.

TS Galaxy advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final thanks to their 2-0 win over favourites Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The Rockets found the back of the net in the 18th minute when Divine Lunga's weak pass to Marcelo Allende was intercepted by Siphamandla Ngwenya, who had no problem beating Denis Onyango.

It became worse for the Brazilians in the 32nd minute as Thato Sibiya brought down Seluleko Mahlambi in the area to give Junior Zindoga a chance to make it 2-0.

Even after the break, Sundowns couldn't find their way back as Galaxy made the last eight.

Have a look at what the fans said, as compiled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Pirates couldn't beat weak Downs?

    Couldn't Orlando Pirates beat this team? Mamelodi Sundowns is weak - Unborn Design

    • Advertisement
  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Sundowns joining friends Chiefs!

    Is TS Galaxy sending Mamelodi Sundowns to join its pretentious friend, Kaizer Chiefs, out of the Nedbank Cup? This cup belongs to Orlando Pirates 

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans

    We could end the season empty handed

    Warning to all Masandawana, we could end the season with empty hands like Kaizer Chiefs -   Ayanda KBY Sindikolo

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mamelodi Sundowns FansBackpage

    What is this now?

    When I said the win against Pirates was pure luck, Masandawana came for me. What is this now? - Mfundo Collen

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Fringe players shouldn't cry

    Cardoso gave other players their opportunities, and they did not use them. When they bench, they must not cry - Le Dawana

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    We can't be disrespected...

    People have been asking for Ntsabeleng, Lethlaku, Reisinho, Khoza, and Lunga. Get these players out of my team. We can’t be disrespected by players who earn money from football with such a sh*t show - Rich CA

  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Shasha could've scored and created a penalty

    Peter Shalulile could’ve scored and created a penalty. I don’t want to even talk about Marcelo Allende and Kutlwano Letlhaku - Yellow Army

  • Flemming Berg and Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Give Cardoso a five-year extension

    Please give Miguel Cardoso five years extension. We love him in South Africa - Sgegede Happy Nhlapo

  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2026Backpage

    No wonder Reisinho was a free agent

    We always cry for some players to get game time, and yet this is how they perform? No wonder Reisinho was a free agent. There's nothing here - Mr Slick

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    I saw this coming!

    I saw this coming miles away!! Too much happiness over the past few days! I knew Cardoso was going to pull this off with his turnaround!! He only takes the league and CAF serious anything else is whatever - Lord Piccolo

0