TS Galaxy 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Masandawana could end season with empty hands like Kaizer Chiefs but win over Orlando Pirates was pure luck! Give Miguel Cardoso five-year deal, we love him in South Africa'

TS Galaxy advanced to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final thanks to their 2-0 win over favourites Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The Rockets found the back of the net in the 18th minute when Divine Lunga's weak pass to Marcelo Allende was intercepted by Siphamandla Ngwenya, who had no problem beating Denis Onyango.

It became worse for the Brazilians in the 32nd minute as Thato Sibiya brought down Seluleko Mahlambi in the area to give Junior Zindoga a chance to make it 2-0.

Even after the break, Sundowns couldn't find their way back as Galaxy made the last eight.

