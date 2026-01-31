From new deal negotiations to deadline day departure, agent Mike Makaab gives finer details about Olisa Ndah's Orlando Pirates exit as Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns transfer is not ruled out

Orlando Pirates announced the surprise departure of Olisa Ndah on the Premier Soccer League January transfer window deadline day.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2021/22 season after arriving from Akwa United in his home country, Nigeria.

In confirming his exit, Pirates revealed why a decision was reached to part ways with the defender.

"The Nigeria international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management," Pirates announced.

"Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.

"The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process.

"It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.