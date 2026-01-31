From new deal negotiations to deadline day departure, agent Mike Makaab gives finer details about Olisa Ndah's Orlando Pirates exit as Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns transfer is not ruled out
Pirates explain Ndah's departure
Orlando Pirates announced the surprise departure of Olisa Ndah on the Premier Soccer League January transfer window deadline day.
The 28-year-old centre-back joined the Buccaneers ahead of the 2021/22 season after arriving from Akwa United in his home country, Nigeria.
In confirming his exit, Pirates revealed why a decision was reached to part ways with the defender.
"The Nigeria international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management," Pirates announced.
"Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to afford Ndah the opportunity to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.
"The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process.
"It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.
Agent dives deeper into the Ndah-Pirates situation
Nda's agent Mike Makaab further expanded on what ld to Ndah leaving Pirates on trhe last day of the PSL transfer window.
“I can categorically state that, up until Monday this week, I was fully engaged with Orlando Pirates and Olisa Ndah in working on a new deal for the player,” Makaab said on Gagasi FM as per Sportswire.
“But in all fairness to the club and to Olisa, the most important thing was for us to understand the situation regarding game time.
“You must understand Olisa hasn’t played many minutes over the last season. For him, as a football player, it’s absolutely vital that he plays games.
“No football club can guarantee that. Orlando Pirates were incredibly honest and open about the situation. Once both parties had heard each other out, I spoke to Olisa, and we felt that, for the benefit of him as a player, and to be fair to the club, a mutual termination was the best option," added the top agent.
“We requested that the club consider this and had a long discussion with the chairman, Irvin Khoza. Once we understood the club’s view on Olisa’s future, we came to an agreement, and it was finalised on Thursday.
“It happened on the last day of the transfer window. We were still in discussions on Wednesday, but the termination was completed on deadline day."
Ndah's exit 'nothing to do with financial terms'
“This had absolutely nothing to do with financial terms. It was purely about Olisa wanting game time," said Makaab.
“He’s 28 years old, and what he cannot afford is another season without regular football – not through Pirates’ fault at all, because the club has been incredibly supportive throughout this situation. “They’ve given him the best possible medical treatment and psychological support.
“They’ve done everything in their power to bring Olisa back. We were thankful to see him play a full 90 minutes against the Carling All-Star team," the former Pirates coach continued.
“At this stage, we don’t yet know what’s next. We haven’t formally engaged with any clubs. We’ll sit down, think carefully about the next step, and probably start looking at opportunities next week.”
What's next for Ndah? Chiefs or Sundowns not ruled out
Makaab said they are not limiting themselves regarding Ndah's next destination and they are exploring both the domestic and foreign markets.
That would give PSL teams chances at Ndfah, including Pirates' rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
“It depends on what we believe as a group – Olisa, his family, and us as a company. His father is a former professional footballer, so we’ll decide together what the best next step is,” Makaab said.
“He’s 28, and this is a very important move in his life. We hope he can return to the Olisa Ndah we all know – one of the best, most reliable central defenders on the continent.
“There is absolute love for Orlando Pirates. There was genuine sadness and disappointment when this decision was finally made.
“The next step is vital. Whether it’s in South Africa, elsewhere on the continent, or abroad, it will be an important stepping stone in the next phase of his career.”