French Ligue 1-linked former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana throws his FCSB future in doubt insisting 'I don't know if I will be their player after AFCON

Siyabonga Ngezana came through the ranks at Kaizer Chiefs and cemented his place in the senior team from 2017 to 2023.

While with the Glamour Boys, he played the Nedbank Cup final in the 2018/19 season, he was also part of the Amakhosi team that won the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup and played a crucial role as the Soweto giants reaching the CAF Champions League final in the 2020/21 edition, but were undone by Al Ahly.

Ngezana further won Bronze with the South Africa U23 team in the 2019 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

FCSB came for his services in 2023 and has since been a revelation. He has since won back-to-back Liga 1 titles and the Romanian Cup.

Ngezana made the Liga 1 Team of the Season in the last two seasons and was crowned the 2024 Defender of the Season.