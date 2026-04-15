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Oliver Maywurm

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Frank Lampard is also in the frame: will Marco Rose inherit a side that often troubles Arsenal?

Premier League
Transfers
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth
M. Rose
A. Iraola

Marco Rose could soon be back on the touchline, taking charge of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth.

Sky Sport reports that Rose is a strong contender to succeed outgoing manager Andoni Iraola at the Premier League club, currently 11th in the table, from next summer.

  • Reports confirm that Bournemouth have already held concrete talks with Rose. The 49-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving RB Leipzig at the end of March 2025.

    English midfield legend Frank Lampard, 47, is also in the frame; he is on the brink of guiding Coventry City back to the Premier League, with promotion now all but confirmed.

    Alongside Lampard and Rose, the club are also said to be weighing up Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Pérez.

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  • Marco Rose 2025getty

    Marco Rose faces a daunting task at Bournemouth

    Whoever ultimately takes over at Bournemouth faces a tough challenge. Since his arrival in 2023, Iraola has firmly established the Cherries in the Premier League and largely kept them out of the relegation battle. Last term the Spaniard guided the Cherries to a ninth-place finish, briefly within sight of European spots. This campaign, six matches remain, and they sit only three points adrift of sixth in a congested mid-table.

    Bournemouth confirmed Iraola’s departure on Tuesday, with his contract set to expire this summer. “This is the right time for me to step down,” the 43-year-old Spaniard said. He is now linked with a move to former club Athletic Bilbao, where he spent many years as a player.

    Last Saturday, in one of his final matches in charge, Iraola masterminded a 2-1 victory at league leaders Arsenal, thanks to goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott, a result that keeps the Gunners’ title hopes fragile.

  • Marco Rose has recently been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt.

    A move to Bournemouth would represent Rose’s first managerial post outside Germany or Austria. He spent two years as head coach at RB Salzburg before moving to the Bundesliga in 2019. Two strong seasons at Borussia Mönchengladbach earned him the top job at Borussia Dortmund. However, his single campaign at BVB failed to meet expectations, and he departed after just twelve months.

    A few months later he returned to his home city to take charge of RB Leipzig, where he stayed for two and a half years. More recently, Rose’s name has been repeatedly linked to Bundesliga vacancies, including the Eintracht Frankfurt job that opened at the start of the year following Dino Toppmöller’s departure. Ultimately, the SGE chose Albert Riera.


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  • Marco Rose: A concise guide to his coaching career


    Period

    Position

    Team

    August 2009

    Assistant Manager

    FSV Mainz 05

    2010–2012

    Assistant manager

    FSV Mainz 05 II

    2012–2013

    Manager

    Lok Leipzig

    2013–2015

    Coach

    RB Salzburg U16

    2015–2017

    Coach

    RB Salzburg U18

    2017–2019

    Coach

    RB Salzburg

    2019–2021

    Coach

    Borussia Mönchengladbach

    2021–2022

    Manager

    Borussia Dortmund

    2022–present

    Manager

    RB Leipzig


Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
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Bournemouth crest
Bournemouth
BOU