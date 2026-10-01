France, the women’s league arrives in the big stadiums

For the second season running, the Ligue Féminine de Football Professionnel, working closely with the clubs in the Arkema Première Ligue, has organised a matchday dedicated to the big stadiums on 3 and 4 October, during the fourth round of the league season.





Next weekend, French champions Lyon will host newly promoted Toulouse at Parc OL, Nantes will face Montpellier at La Beaujoire, Strasbourg will take on Marseille at the Meinau, Paris FC will meet Lens at Charléty, Fleury 91 and Paris Saint-Germain will go head to head at the Stade Essonne, and Le Havre AC will host US Saint-Malo at the Stade Océane​.



