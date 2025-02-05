Sead RamovicBackpagepix
Former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic leaves Young Africans after 81 days and reportedly inks deal worth a rumoured $40,000 a month with CR Belouizdad

Serbian coach leaves Tanzanian giants after apparently negotiating a better financial deal with Khanyisa Mayo's Algerian side.

  • In November coach left TS Galaxy to take up Yanga offer
  • By February he quit Tanzanian club

  • Next day he took up offer from CR Belouizdad

