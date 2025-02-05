Former TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic leaves Young Africans after 81 days and reportedly inks deal worth a rumoured $40,000 a month with CR Belouizdad

BackpagepixSteve BluesFormer TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic leaves Young Africans after 81 days and reportedly inks deal worth a rumoured $40,000 a month with CR BelouizdadS. RamovicPremier Soccer League1. DivisionES Setif vs CR BelouizdadES SetifCR BelouizdadCR Belouizdad vs US BiskraUS BiskraYoung AfricansTS GalaxySerbian coach leaves Tanzanian giants after apparently negotiating a better financial deal with Khanyisa Mayo's Algerian side. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowIn November coach left TS Galaxy to take up Yanga offerBy February he quit Tanzanian clubNext day he took up offer from CR BelouizdadFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱