Former PSL exco member slams Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, accuses league boss of being 'a dictator' and wielding 'more power than President Cyril Ramaphosa'
Leopards' run into problems with FIFA
National First Division side Black Leopards endured a shambolic start to the season due to a FIFA player transfer ban.
The sanctions emanated from financial issues inherited from the All Stars FC franchise they had acquired after being relegated from the NFD at the end of the 2022/23 season.
Club owner David Thidiela has expressed his anger over the FIFA ban, although it has been lifted, squarely blaming Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza for the mess.
'The guy is a dictator'
"This is personal. If it were not for Irvin Khoza and Mato Madlala, Black Leopards would have been very big today," Thidiela said on Game On as per KickOff.
"I'm a man who doesn’t say 'boss', I don't say 'yes, boss', I'm not used to that. I'm used to being my own person, and I don’t beg anybody for anything. I don’t need a favour from anyone; everything I have, I worked for.
"This league is run by Irvin Khoza alone. It's his, his word is final. He's a dictator, this guy. He dictated my money. I'm a shareholder, equal to him. We are equals, as far as shareholding in the League is concerned," added the Leopards boss.
"I'm not happy with them, and he knows that too. I have served under many chairmen in the Premier League, and I have never seen a chairman with such power in this country. He's got more power than Cyril Ramaphosa.
"The guy is a dictator. It's either you say yes to Irvin, or you are out, and I am not going to allow that. I am one of those who must be out of this League."
The PSL's progress and controversy under Khoza
Over the past 23 years under Khoza’s leadership, the PSL has undergone a period marked by both progress and controversy.
The league has grown into one of Africa’s most competitive and financially stable domestic competitions, producing clubs that now seriously challenge for continental honours.
Mamelodi Sundowns have consistently represented South Africa in the CAF Champions League, a competition Orlando Pirates reached the final in 2013.
Kaizer Chiefs also played the Champions League final in 2021, enhancing the PSL’s reputation.
The domestic league's influence is reflected in Bafana Bafana’s resurgence, with a squad largely made up of home-based players winning AFCON bronze at the tournament's last edition.
South Africa has also qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with PSL players leading the charge to the tournament to be held in North America.
However, beneath these successes lies tension, as the PSL’s relationship with the SAFA has deteriorated in recent years.
This fractured partnership emanates from clashes on a number of issues, from referees to the national team, to fixture calendars and even financial matters.
Also, Khoza's continued stay in power has raised democracy questions about the running of the league.
What comes next?
Khoza's over 20 years in charge, Khoza’s enduring grip on power continues to spark conversations about succession and the future direction of the PSL.
After running unopposed in the last PSL elections, Khoza has indicated that he will not contest the polls.
However, it is to be seen how his relationship with Thudiela will be like.