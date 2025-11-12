Former PSL exco member slams Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza, accuses league boss of being 'a dictator' and wielding 'more power than President Cyril Ramaphosa'

"This is personal. If it were not for Irvin Khoza and Mato Madlala, Black Leopards would have been very big today," Thidiela said on Game On as per KickOff.

"I'm a man who doesn’t say 'boss', I don't say 'yes, boss', I'm not used to that. I'm used to being my own person, and I don’t beg anybody for anything. I don’t need a favour from anyone; everything I have, I worked for.

"This league is run by Irvin Khoza alone. It's his, his word is final. He's a dictator, this guy. He dictated my money. I'm a shareholder, equal to him. We are equals, as far as shareholding in the League is concerned," added the Leopards boss.

"I'm not happy with them, and he knows that too. I have served under many chairmen in the Premier League, and I have never seen a chairman with such power in this country. He's got more power than Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The guy is a dictator. It's either you say yes to Irvin, or you are out, and I am not going to allow that. I am one of those who must be out of this League."