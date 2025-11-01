Former Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota's last-gasp strike saves Al Ettifaq, Elias Mokwana grabs assist as Bafana Bafana stars clash in Saudi Arabia
- Al Ettifaq
Nkota rescues Al Ettifaq from defeat
Mohau Nkota rescued Al Ettifaq with a stoppage-time strike which earned them a 2-2 home draw with Al Hazem in a Saudi Pro League match.
The former Orlando Pirates wideman was introduced with 18 minutes to go as Al Ettifaq trailed 2-1.
But he saved his side from the jaws of defeat as Al Ettifaq played the last 33 minutes with a man down following a red card to Moussa Dembele.
Following Friday's result, Al Ettifaq are 11th on the table while Al Hazem are 14th.
- Esperance
Elias Mokwana's impact
On the opposite side of Nkota, Elias Mokwana featured for Al Hazem.
The former Sekhukhune United man provided an assist for Omar Al Somah to score the visitors second goal in the 65th minute.
Mokwana had started the game but was taken off with two minute to go, just before Nkota struck.
- Backpagepix
Impressing Broos
While Nkota has established himself as a key player in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' squad, Mokwana has lost his place.
Since being loaned out to Al Hazem from Tunisian giants Esperance, Mokwana has lost his place in the national team.
He has no goal in nine games across all competitions and has managed just one assist.
- Backpagepix
What comes next?
With the 2025 AFCON tournament edging closer, time is running out for Mokwana to improve on his performances and convince Broos that he deserves to be in the national side.
This is a player who had made himself a national team regular not long ago.