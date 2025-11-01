Former Orlando Pirates winger Mohau Nkota's last-gasp strike saves Al Ettifaq, Elias Mokwana grabs assist as Bafana Bafana stars clash in Saudi Arabia

Mohau Nkota rescued Al Ettifaq with a stoppage-time strike which earned them a 2-2 home draw with Al Hazem in a Saudi Pro League match.

The former Orlando Pirates wideman was introduced with 18 minutes to go as Al Ettifaq trailed 2-1.

But he saved his side from the jaws of defeat as Al Ettifaq played the last 33 minutes with a man down following a red card to Moussa Dembele.

Following Friday's result, Al Ettifaq are 11th on the table while Al Hazem are 14th.