Former Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi hailed as one of the most popular players in Major League Soccer after just two matches with Chicago Fire
Mbokazi's impact
"When we were evaluating the player, and you hear about the player’s background, how excited people in South Africa are about him, talking about the generational talent, you start to get an understanding of it," Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter explained to The New York Times.
"But to fully understand the impact and the popularity was difficult. To see that in just a flurry of engagement on the internet was somewhat surprising."
Despite the digital noise, the decision to sign Mbokazi was rooted in pure footballing logic, sparked by the success of fellow South African Olwethu Makhanya at the Philadelphia Union.
Berhalter reached out to Flemming Berg, the sporting director for Mamelodi Sundowns and a former colleague, to ask: "We just played against Olwethu Makhanya. Are there other guys in South Africa that are as good as him?"
The response from Berg was immediate and definitive: "There’s one better."
This recommendation led the Fire to scout the left-footed defender, where they were quickly enamored by his elite physical profile, his passing range, and his ability to defend in transition.
A $3 million deal was eventually struck to bring the Orlando Pirates captain to the United States.
Addressing the critics and the European dream
The move was not without its detractors, most notably South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos, who questioned whether Chicago was the right destination for such a high-ceiling prospect.
"Don’t misunderstand me, because I don’t want to compare with Vincent Kompany, but I see the same things," Broos told reporters ahead of AFCON.
"Kompany was also confident at that age, but he also needed to go to something else. His first two years, he was in Hamburg. They taught him there how to live and how his attitude should be as a professional player, and then he went to Manchester City and became a fantastic player. This is something that can happen with [Mbokazi] also. Therefore, again, Chicago is not the right place."
Gregg Berhalter was quick to provide a measured response to the Bafana Bafana boss, acknowledging the concerns while defending the standard of MLS.
"He knows that MLS is a higher level than the South African league," Berhalter noted.
"He knows this will be a challenge for him. And as we talked and he got familiar with our environment, he’s comfortable that we’re going to help progress him and develop him into the player that everyone believes he can be."
The club also signed compatriot Puso Dithejane to ensure Mbokazi had a familiar support system during his transition to a new culture and league.
Immediate impact on the pitch
Mbokazi's confidence has already been on full display, both in his defensive duties and his interactions with the media.
Speaking in his native Zulu before the season commenced, the young defender was resolute about his choice.
"I want to thank the Orlando Pirates for letting me explore my talent in another country and in another environment," Mbokazi said.
"It was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things, but we persevered. I’m still very young, so age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level.
"I deserve to be here. If I need to go to a higher league, or if I need to go somewhere else, that will happen on its own time. But I enjoy being here, and I would like to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to be here."
That on-field authority was evident during his debut against the Houston Dynamo. Despite a narrow defeat, Mbokazi recorded a goal-line clearance that became a viral sensation.
The clip of his defensive heroics garnered over seven million views on Facebook and another five million on TikTok, despite the play technically being ruled offside.
He followed that up with a dominant, 90-minute performance in a clean-sheet victory over CF Montreal, proving that he is far more than just a marketing asset to the Chicago franchise.
Eyes on the 2026 World Cup
The Fire’s investment was further validated by Mbokazi's performances during the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he stood toe-to-toe with some of the game's greatest attackers.
"We watched his games against Nigeria, and you see him going into duels with these guys, and he’s handling [some of] the biggest strikers in the world easily," Berhalter remarked.
"That gave us confidence. But then AFCON against [Egypt and Mohamed] Salah and some of the other teams, it was good to see a young player adapt."
This ability to neutralize elite forwards has made him one of the most talked-about defensive prospects in the Western Hemisphere.
As the 2026 World Cup looms, the spotlight on Mbokazi is only expected to intensify.
South Africa is scheduled to face Mexico in the tournament's opening game on June 11, providing the ultimate stage for the defender to showcase his talents to a global audience.
"Hopefully, we can use these six months to get him ready and prepared," Berhalter concluded.
"But he has all the tools to make a name for himself."
With his jersey already flying off the shelves and millions watching every touch on social media, Mbokazi is rapidly becoming the new face of MLS's international expansion.