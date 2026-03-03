Former Orlando Pirates star Mbekezeli Mbokazi hailed as one of the most popular players in Major League Soccer after just two matches with Chicago Fire

"When we were evaluating the player, and you hear about the player’s background, how excited people in South Africa are about him, talking about the generational talent, you start to get an understanding of it," Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter explained to The New York Times.

"But to fully understand the impact and the popularity was difficult. To see that in just a flurry of engagement on the internet was somewhat surprising."

Despite the digital noise, the decision to sign Mbokazi was rooted in pure footballing logic, sparked by the success of fellow South African Olwethu Makhanya at the Philadelphia Union.

Berhalter reached out to Flemming Berg, the sporting director for Mamelodi Sundowns and a former colleague, to ask: "We just played against Olwethu Makhanya. Are there other guys in South Africa that are as good as him?"

The response from Berg was immediate and definitive: "There’s one better."

This recommendation led the Fire to scout the left-footed defender, where they were quickly enamored by his elite physical profile, his passing range, and his ability to defend in transition.

A $3 million deal was eventually struck to bring the Orlando Pirates captain to the United States.