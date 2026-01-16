Former Orlando Pirates star loaned out to Paris by English Premier League club as Siwelele FC striker moves to Belgium

"The 29-year-old has featured 15 times for Wolves this season, scoring in the Premier League against Burnley and in the Carabao Cup victory over Everton at Molineux," Wolves announced in a statement.

"But only two of the midfielder’s appearances have been under Rob Edwards, after Munetsi suffered a calf injury which has left him on the sidelines for the last six weeks and saw the Zimbabwean captain miss out on leading his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"As he nears his return from injury, Munetsi will now spend the rest of the current season in France as he heads to Paris FC on loan," the club added.

"The midfielder initially joined Wolves 12 months ago from Ligue 1 side Reims, having stepped out almost 150 times and scored 21 goals in the French top flight.

"In his first season in gold and black, Munetsi scored twice 16 outings and provided a spark to help Wolves remain in the Premier League for an eighth successive year. Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Marshall the very best for his loan spell."