Former Orlando Pirates star loaned out to Paris by English Premier League club as Siwelele FC striker moves to Belgium
Wolves loan out Munetsi
English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers say they have loaned out Marshall Munetsi to French League 1 side Paris FC.
The Zimbabwean will be at Paris FC for the remaining part of this season.
Munetsi is back in France where he previously turned out for Stade Reims before moving to Wolves midway through the 2024/25 season.
Munetsi moves to Paris
"The 29-year-old has featured 15 times for Wolves this season, scoring in the Premier League against Burnley and in the Carabao Cup victory over Everton at Molineux," Wolves announced in a statement.
"But only two of the midfielder’s appearances have been under Rob Edwards, after Munetsi suffered a calf injury which has left him on the sidelines for the last six weeks and saw the Zimbabwean captain miss out on leading his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.
"As he nears his return from injury, Munetsi will now spend the rest of the current season in France as he heads to Paris FC on loan," the club added.
"The midfielder initially joined Wolves 12 months ago from Ligue 1 side Reims, having stepped out almost 150 times and scored 21 goals in the French top flight.
"In his first season in gold and black, Munetsi scored twice 16 outings and provided a spark to help Wolves remain in the Premier League for an eighth successive year. Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Marshall the very best for his loan spell."
Magidigidi seals Belgian move
Siwelele FC forward Siviwe Magidigidi has moved to Belgian First Division side K Beerschot VA on a contract whose period is yet to be disclosed.
Siwelele Football Club is pleased to confirm the transfer of our exciting young forward Siviwe Magididigi to Belgian First Division B side K. Beerschot V.A following the successful conclusion of negotiations between the two clubs," Siwelele confirmed in a statement.
"We are delighted to see Magididigi take the next step in his journey. Few players earn the chance to move to Europe at 20 years old, and we have every confidence that he will seize this opportunity and continue to develop his already impressive talent.
"He departs with our appreciation and respect. With this deal finalised, preparations for the second half of our campaign are already underway," the club went on.
"Supporters can look forward to the announcement of new signings in the coming days as we reinforce the squad and push to deliver the performances and results our fans deserve."
Broos monitoring Magidigidi
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that he has been tracking Magidigidi for some time now.
“I’m also following him for the national team. He’s a talented youngster who can also play on the wings. The main question will be how he can adapt to the conditions in Belgium. He’s a big, strong, good, promising striker who can play on the wings. He’s a guy with potential," Broos opened up.
“I do think some patience is required: he might need some time to adjust. That’s not easy; it will depend on how he’s welcomed at the club. Magidigidi needs to feel at home.
"Beerschot shouldn’t leave him alone too much and must guide him well. That’s very important for young Africans when they come to Europe," Broos added.
“You can’t forget that he’s being pulled away from his surroundings. Besides, it’s really cold here in Belgium right now for a player from South Africa. He’ll have to adapt to the temperatures and the Mannekes’ style of play.
“He certainly has potential, but it has to come to fruition, and that’s not always the case. If it works out, Beerschot has a good striker on their hands. You have to keep in mind that he’s a young player. I think 1B could be a good stepping stone in that regard.
“The South African first division is a bit stronger than the Belgian second division, but not on the level of the Jupiler Pro League," he concluded.