Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos questions whether World Cup star will adapt after move to Belgium insisting 'some patience is required'
How Magidigidi has invited interest from Belgium
Amajita striker Siviwe Magidigidi has been one of the young attackers who have been doing well in the Mzansi top-flight football.
In the ongoing campaign, the 20-year-old has played 12 Premier Soccer League matches with a return of four goals and an assist.
Magidigidi was part of the U20 South Africa team that played in the U20 World Cup in Chile, where Amajita reached the knockout-phase but fell to Colombia. The Siwelele striker scored two goals and was instrumental in the team's play.
This explains why Belgian First Division side K. Beerschot V.A have come for him.
Broos optimistic, but...
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is delighted with Magidigidi's move and has stated he will consider him for the senior team's role. He has, however, questioned whether the young attacker will fit in seamlessly in Belgium, stating patience will be key.
“I’m also following him for the national team. He’s a talented youngster who can also play on the wings. The main question will be how he can adapt to the conditions in Belgium. He’s a big, strong, good, promising striker who can play on the wings. He’s a guy with potential," he opened up to nieuwsblad.be.
“I do think some patience is required: he might need some time to adjust. That’s not easy; it will depend on how he’s welcomed at the club. Magidigidi needs to feel at home.
"Beerschot shouldn’t leave him alone too much and must guide him well. That’s very important for young Africans when they come to Europe," Broos added.
“You can’t forget that he’s being pulled away from his surroundings. Besides, it’s really cold here in Belgium right now for a player from South Africa. He’ll have to adapt to the temperatures and the Mannekes’ style of play.
“He certainly has potential, but it has to come to fruition, and that’s not always the case. If it works out, Beerschot has a good striker on their hands. You have to keep in mind that he’s a young player. I think 1B could be a good stepping stone in that regard.
“The South African first division is a bit stronger than the Belgian second division, but not on the level of the Jupiler Pro League," he concluded.
What Siwelele said about Magidigidi's potential move to Belgium
Siwelele FC have confirmed that a Belgian outfit, K. Beerschot VA, are close to securing the services of 20-year-old attacker.
In his statement to the public, Siwelele's CEO Lerato Kholoanyane has revealed the interest for the youngster and where the discussions have reached.
"K. Beerschot first approached us late last year, but their offer at the time did not reflect the value that Magidigidi has brought to our club, nor the impact we believed he still had to make," she stated.
"However, through ongoing conversations, it became clear that the player was eager to test himself internationally and embrace a new chapter abroad.
“We have always believed in matching ambition with opportunity. When Beerschot significantly improved their offer, more than doubling their initial one, the deal became acceptable and aligned with the best interests of Siwelele FC," Kholoanyane continued.
The club CEO further shared that discussions between the two club are in advanced stages. If all succeeds, the young striker will complete his move during the current transfer window.
“While the transfer is not yet final, we are now in the process of concluding negotiations,” she concluded.
The massive challenge for Magidigidi
At just 20 years, Magidigidi has massive potential to hit the greatest heights ever achieved by a player from South Africa.
All that is needed from him is consistency across all competitions and the right attitude for him to make another step as far as football is concerned.