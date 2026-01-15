Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos questions whether World Cup star will adapt after move to Belgium insisting 'some patience is required'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is delighted with Magidigidi's move and has stated he will consider him for the senior team's role. He has, however, questioned whether the young attacker will fit in seamlessly in Belgium, stating patience will be key.

“I’m also following him for the national team. He’s a talented youngster who can also play on the wings. The main question will be how he can adapt to the conditions in Belgium. He’s a big, strong, good, promising striker who can play on the wings. He’s a guy with potential," he opened up to nieuwsblad.be.

“I do think some patience is required: he might need some time to adjust. That’s not easy; it will depend on how he’s welcomed at the club. Magidigidi needs to feel at home.

"Beerschot shouldn’t leave him alone too much and must guide him well. That’s very important for young Africans when they come to Europe," Broos added.

“You can’t forget that he’s being pulled away from his surroundings. Besides, it’s really cold here in Belgium right now for a player from South Africa. He’ll have to adapt to the temperatures and the Mannekes’ style of play.

“He certainly has potential, but it has to come to fruition, and that’s not always the case. If it works out, Beerschot has a good striker on their hands. You have to keep in mind that he’s a young player. I think 1B could be a good stepping stone in that regard.

“The South African first division is a bit stronger than the Belgian second division, but not on the level of the Jupiler Pro League," he concluded.