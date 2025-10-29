+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Henri Stanic, Marumo Gallants vs Stellenbosch FC, October 2025
Khothatso Leballo

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlodlo's brace inspires Marumo Gallants to roll past Stellenbosch FC into Carling Knockout semi-finals

The diminutive midfielder struck twice and combined well with his former Pirates teammate in one of his goals as Bahlabane ba Ntwa romped to a 4-0 victory over the Maroons in a Beer Cup quarter-final match at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday. It was a rain-drenched evening as the Cape Winelands side suffered their biggest defeat of the season.

  Sekela Sithole, Marumo Gallants, September 2025

    The Ndlondlo show

    Marumo Gallants went ahead through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who fired home from an acute angle after being set up by his former Orlando Pirates teammate Katlego Otladisa in the 28th minute.

    Ndlondlo was back six minutes into the second half when he beat Stellenbosch goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke with a curler in a follow-up to Omega Mdaka's poor clearance of his initial cross to seal his brace.

    Substitute Monde Mpambaniso then made it 3-0 for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa with 12 minutes to go when Henri Stanic's attempted clearance ricocheted off the diminutive midfielder to give Masuluke no chance. 

    Another substitute, Jaisen Clifford, then buried the contest in stoppage time, to make it difficult for Stellenbosch to come back into the game as Gallants won 4-0.

  Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Marumo Gallants

    The MVP

    Undoubtedly, Ndlondlo stole the limelight on this evening in the City of Roses and walked away R100,000 richer after claiming the Man of the Match award. 

    He produced the kind of form which saw him being signed by Orlando Pirates from Gallants three seasons ago.  

  Stellenbosch FC, CAF Confederation Cup

    The big loser

    After ending a difficult run of form by eliminating Kaizer Chiefs from the Carling Knockout, as well as reaching the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage, it was back to the bad patch for Stellenbosch.

    Wednesday's result is not one they need as they attempt to rescue their Premier Soccer League campaign with Sunday's visit to TS Galaxy. 

    Steve Barker will be hoping the Carling Knockout exit will not demoralise his team, which is placed 13th on the PSL table with three points more than bottom-placed Chippa United. 

  Marumo Gallants, October 2025

    Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐