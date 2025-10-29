Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlodlo's brace inspires Marumo Gallants to roll past Stellenbosch FC into Carling Knockout semi-finals

Marumo Gallants went ahead through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who fired home from an acute angle after being set up by his former Orlando Pirates teammate Katlego Otladisa in the 28th minute.

Ndlondlo was back six minutes into the second half when he beat Stellenbosch goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke with a curler in a follow-up to Omega Mdaka's poor clearance of his initial cross to seal his brace.

Substitute Monde Mpambaniso then made it 3-0 for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa with 12 minutes to go when Henri Stanic's attempted clearance ricocheted off the diminutive midfielder to give Masuluke no chance.

Another substitute, Jaisen Clifford, then buried the contest in stoppage time, to make it difficult for Stellenbosch to come back into the game as Gallants won 4-0.