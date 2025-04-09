Former Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango still harbouring ambitions to join Kaizer Chiefs after previous failed transfer - 'You are never late... one day will be one day'
The Malawi international appeared to be on his way to Amakhosi last season but the move collapsed at the last minute.
- Mhango says he was close to signing for Chiefs
- But he ended up at Swallows and now Gallants
- He still wants to play for Chiefs
