Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has broken his silence on criticism of his transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire

“I think it becomes difficult when you hear how people speak where I come from,” Mbokazi told the South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFJA), as reported by iDiski Times.

“But what people must learn or know is that it’s not that easy to go to highest level than where I am now. What I can say is, I’m still young and I’m growing. Everything will happen when the time is right.”

“The level that I want to reach later, I know I’ll reach it. The age is still on my side, I won’t rush to do things, wanting to jump to ‘big moves’ just because people want that.

"Yes, people wish us well but we won’t rush to get, we need to start somewhere first.

“Where I am right now, I feel it’s good. And I don’t think there’s a problem that I’m here because I’m enjoying. It’s lessons and growth, so I’m happy that I started here.

"When the time has come for me to go where I wanna be, I’ll go, I won’t rush to get there. I’m also thankful for the opportunity, so that I can be able to reach the level that people want me to reach,” he concluded.