Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has broken his silence on criticism of his transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire
The criticism
When the move to Chicago Fire was announced there was plenty of criticism of the move from pundits and media, but it was national team coach Hugo Broos who fanned the flames after claiming that Mbokazi's move to Major League Soccer had inflated his ego and was ill-advised, and saying Chicago Fire was an especially poor move, and 'not even a Cup team'.
The criticisms obviously stung as Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels, and now the player himself, have moved to respond.
Mbokazi defends himself
“I think it becomes difficult when you hear how people speak where I come from,” Mbokazi told the South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFJA), as reported by iDiski Times.
“But what people must learn or know is that it’s not that easy to go to highest level than where I am now. What I can say is, I’m still young and I’m growing. Everything will happen when the time is right.”
“The level that I want to reach later, I know I’ll reach it. The age is still on my side, I won’t rush to do things, wanting to jump to ‘big moves’ just because people want that.
"Yes, people wish us well but we won’t rush to get, we need to start somewhere first.
“Where I am right now, I feel it’s good. And I don’t think there’s a problem that I’m here because I’m enjoying. It’s lessons and growth, so I’m happy that I started here.
"When the time has come for me to go where I wanna be, I’ll go, I won’t rush to get there. I’m also thankful for the opportunity, so that I can be able to reach the level that people want me to reach,” he concluded.
Basia Michaels also claps back
Michaels was also in the media this week talking about the criticism she and the player received from Broos.
"For me, I can tell you that there's no question about the fact that it was sexist. I'm not going to speak on behalf of Mbokazi, that he can do on his own," he said as quoted by SABC Sport.
"Yes, we had a conversation before Mbokazi signed and he is confident that his playing ability will still keep him in the squad.
"Hugo Broos can make his decisions the way he wants to. It doesn't matter how well Mbokazi plays in the next four months because Broos has made his dislike for the league known, which I think is very sad," she added.
Michaels further warned Broos against any further 'disrespectful' statements, insisting his achievement with Bafana Bafana do not give him the right to say anything he wants.
"I'm saddened by Hugo's comments, and yes, I didn't note any kind of apology that came from him," she explained.
"Hugo has done so well for us as a country, but that does not allow him to be disrespectful towards me, Mbokazi, or even Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs," she said.
Where will this go next?
Hugo Broos has shown that he has pretty thin skin when it comes to any sort of disapproval so it will be interesting to see how he responds to the comments from Mbokazi and his agent. Luckily, the next international assignment only comes in late March so the 73-year-old has a few weeks to calm himself - or stew on the remarks...
For Mbokazi, he is already receiving praise from his new club coach, Greg Berhalter, as Chicago Fire step up their pre-season preparations with a friendly match against LA Galaxy.
"I thought he did well," the coach told Fair Point Football.
"He was very good in the duels, had some good build-up play, and overall delivered a strong performance." he concluded.
Mbokazi will be hoping to make his debut in MLS on February 22, when Fire's league campaign kicks off against Houston Dynamo.