Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi bold on MLS move, 'I deserve to be here' and makes big promise after doubts on his progress since Chicago FC FC transfer
Mbekezeli Mbokazi moved to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates in December 2025.
From someone who had risen to become the Buccaneers' vice-captain and a regular star in the Bafana Bafana team within a short period of time, much has been expected from the centre-back.
The player himself has moved in to give assurances and is buoyant in declaring that he deserves to be where he is.
Mbokazi's promise: 'I won't disappoint'
"I was more comfortable playing in a local league, but I feel like playing in a foreign country or playing in another league will be a good challenge for me, and I won’t disappoint,” Mbokazi said as per KickOff.
“Whatever the Chicago Fire saw in me is definitely what I am capable of, and I’m willing to do more. It was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things.
"But we persevered because I’m a young player, I’m still very young. So, age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level.
"I enjoy being here. I deserve to be here, and I would like to thank everyone for allowing me to be here," he added.
Everything has it's own time - Mbokazi
"Everything has its own time. I’m still enjoying my time here as a young player, and if I need to go to a higher league or if I need to go somewhere else, that will happen on its own time. But for now, I enjoy being here," Mbokazi added.
"I am very excited to be with the team. I won’t disappoint the team; I won’t disappoint the fans. They are treating me very well at the moment, and I am happy to be here," the versatile defender concluded.
Mbokazi's top priority
What could be Mbokazi's top priority now is to establish himself as a regular starter for Chicago Fire, the way he was at Pirates and has been for Bafana Bafana.
That would help him stay in Bafana coach Hugo Broos' 2026 FIFA World Cup plans after the Belgian criticised the move to America.