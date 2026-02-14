Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi bold on MLS move, 'I deserve to be here' and makes big promise after doubts on his progress since Chicago FC FC transfer

"I was more comfortable playing in a local league, but I feel like playing in a foreign country or playing in another league will be a good challenge for me, and I won’t disappoint,” Mbokazi said as per KickOff.

“Whatever the Chicago Fire saw in me is definitely what I am capable of, and I’m willing to do more. It was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things.

"But we persevered because I’m a young player, I’m still very young. So, age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level.

"I enjoy being here. I deserve to be here, and I would like to thank everyone for allowing me to be here," he added.