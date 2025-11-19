Unattached Jose Riveiro opens up on Orlando Pirates exit after returning to South Africa insisting 'he wasn't happy' and that he 'didn't leave' Soweto giants because of Al Ahly offer
From 'unknown plumber' to respected coach
When Jose Riveiro took over the reins at Orlando Pirates, only a handful of Mzansi fans had heard of him; to them, he was just another 'plumber'.
However, he went on to prove them wrong, owing to what he achieved with the Sea Robbers, domestically and abroad.
In his three seasons with the Soweto giants, Pirates won the MTN8 three times and Nedbank Cup twice; they lost the latter against Kaizer Chiefs in Riveiro's last year with the club.
Bucs also finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive editions, and did well to reach the 2024/25 CAF Champions League semi-final before falling to eventual champions Pyramids.
Riveiro, who had become a fans' favourite, then confirmed he wasn't going to renew his contract. A couple of weeks later, he was unveiled by Al Ahly, who had parted ways with Marcel Koller, who had struggled to meet the set objectives.
Riveiro clarifies Pirates' exit
In his interview on Metro FM's SNAWA, the tactician has shed light on his decision to quit the Soweto giants. He argues the management knew about his desire to leave way before Al Ahly submitted their offer.
He has further thanked the club for giving him a chance to work with them, insisting he was lucky since Pirates helped him a lot."I don't know if people understood the nature of my decision at that time, but I didn't leave Pirates because I moved to Al Ahly," Riveiro stated.
"It was a decision that was made a long, long time ago. They [Pirates] knew, and Ahly came later. The only thing that I didn't like about what happened was the fact that I moved before the season ended here. I wasn't happy about that.
"It was a must, yeah, from Ahly [to prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup]... But I didn't have any other option at that time; I had to do it in that way."I was lucky that the club helped me a lot, Pirates. Pirates people were backing me all the time, and they made everything easy for me to find a way to be there on time. I had the possibility to play that [FIFA Club] World Cup," Riveiro concluded.
Riveiro in Mzansi, is another adventure coming?
Riveiro is in the country, something that has raised eyebrows as he vowed not to coach any other Premier Soccer League club again.
"No [I won’t consider coaching another PSL team], never,” he responded when asked whether he would consider taking over another team in South Africa.
“Never! Once always, I will never coach any other team in South Africa. I am a Buccaneer.
"Orlando Pirates is the only club that I could have the motivation and the courage and energy, and the heart, in this case, to coach in the country, no doubt," Riveiro concluded.
The tactician has clarified he is in the country due to a special invite by Carling Black Label ahead of the Carling Knockout Cup final between Pirates and Marumo Gallants.
“I’ve been part of the Black Label journey for three years already, two special ones in the last two years,” he told Thomas Mlambo in a recent interview.
“And now I have the opportunity to be part of the brand for a couple of weeks to make sure that we have an exciting tournament in the end. That’s why [I'm in the country].
Gone and forgotten?
Pirates seem happy with Abdeslam Ouaddou, who succeeded Riveiro at the Orlando Stadium. The former Morocco international has already delivered the MTN8 trophy and is in the final of the Carling Knockout.
The Buccaneers are also second on the Premier Soccer League table with two games in hand, which gives them a chance against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The fans are happy with their team, explaining why Riveiro's name is currently not on their lips anymore.