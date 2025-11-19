Unattached Jose Riveiro opens up on Orlando Pirates exit after returning to South Africa insisting 'he wasn't happy' and that he 'didn't leave' Soweto giants because of Al Ahly offer

When Jose Riveiro took over the reins at Orlando Pirates, only a handful of Mzansi fans had heard of him; to them, he was just another 'plumber'.

However, he went on to prove them wrong, owing to what he achieved with the Sea Robbers, domestically and abroad.

In his three seasons with the Soweto giants, Pirates won the MTN8 three times and Nedbank Cup twice; they lost the latter against Kaizer Chiefs in Riveiro's last year with the club.

Bucs also finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive editions, and did well to reach the 2024/25 CAF Champions League semi-final before falling to eventual champions Pyramids.

Riveiro, who had become a fans' favourite, then confirmed he wasn't going to renew his contract. A couple of weeks later, he was unveiled by Al Ahly, who had parted ways with Marcel Koller, who had struggled to meet the set objectives.